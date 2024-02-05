Teatro Paraguas To Present Federico Garcia Lorca's Second Play MARIANA PINEDA

The play will be performed in English, using Gwynne Edwards' translation.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Teatro Paraguas will present Federico Garcia Lorca's second play Mariana Pineda, based on the true story of Mariana de Pineda y Muñoz, who was executed on May 26, 1831 for having sewn a flag for the opposition against the tyrannical rule of King Ferdinand VII. The play will be performed in English, using Gwynne Edwards' translation.

Anna Dempf stars as Mariana, who must balance her love for her children, her infatuation with the ringleader of the conspirators Don Pedro (played by Steven Gonzales), and her fear and loathing of the chief of the secret police Pedrosa (played by Noah G. Simpson).  Her troubles blind her to the real love of Fernando (Riley Samuel Merritt), who loves her deeply and who plays a pivotal role in the outcome of the tragedy.  Mariana in the face of death transforms her deep love of Pedro into a love of freedom and all humanity: "I give myself so freedom's flame may never fade."

Teatro Paraguas presents Mariana Pineda, a play by Federico Garcia Lorca

Februaryn16 - March 3, 2024

Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie

$25 General Admission; $15 Limited Income     

Click Here

505-424-1601 for reservations (pay at door)




