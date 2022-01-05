Teatro Paraguas Presents SAVE THE BEES, A Play By Bill O'Neill

Teatro Paraguas will present Save the Bees, a play by NM State Senator Bill O'Neill.

Directed by Duchess Dale, the play is about the difficulty legislators face from their respective partisan bases as they attempt to work across the aisle in the current polarized political atmosphere.

Senator O'Neill states, "This play has much humor in it, but at the same time is very serious. It focuses on a friendship between two legislators on the opposite sides as they attempt to navigate these turbulent political waters."

Geoffrey Pomeroy plays the older, urban, and liberal senator, Chapman Murphy. Luke Becker, the younger, rural, and conservative senator, is played by Noah Segard. The two senators speak candidly in an empty legislative chamber about their upbringings, friendship, their constituents, and the divisive issues which pit both senators and constituents against each other.

Bill O'Neill and State Senator Cliff Pirtle (R-Roswell) will be present for a Talk-Back after each performance.

Bill O'Neill grew up in rural Ohio and graduated from Cornell University. Elected to the New Mexico Legislature in 2008, he is now in his second term in the New Mexico State Senate. Bill's career has been framed by his work with nonprofits, with a focus on incarcerated juveniles and adults. https://billoneill.org/

O'Neill's poems have appeared in numerous regional and national literary reviews, He has published two novels through Red Mountain Press, Panoramic Diaries (2020), and Short Session (2021). He has also published two books of poetry, The Freedom of the Ignored (Red Mountain Press 2017), and The Definition of Empty (UNM Press 2021).

Performances are January 28-30, 2022, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 suggested donation, with proceeds benefiting Harvest Ministries of Roswell, a non-profit charity fighting homelessness and food insecurity. harvestmin.net

Tickets may be purchased online at teatroparaguasnm.org, or reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

Teatro Paraguas is a non-profit arts organization partially funded by NM Arts/ NM Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.