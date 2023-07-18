Teatro Paraguas Presents NIGHT SHADE, A Dance Dreamscape

Night Shade is a dance dreamscape weaving liminal moments with the abstract realm.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

Teatro Paraguas will present Jean Fogel Zee in Night Shade, a dance dreamscape with special guest Heloise Gold of Austin.

 

Night Shade is a dance dreamscape weaving liminal moments with the abstract realm. From awkward to fluid to comedic, Night Shade touches on our ever-evolving collective absurdity.  Visiting Austin artist Heloise Gold joins Jean in the second half of the performance.  While in Austin, Jean and Heloise co-created their long running production Divine Lunacy. They are excited to come together again in Santa Fe, NM.

 

Jean Fogel Zee is a local poet with a professional history in dance. At sixteen she was awarded a scholarship with The Royal Ballet. Jean performed with several dance companies before she found her true form in Authentic Movement. Jean's work has been supported by grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Her artist residencies include The Historic Santa Fe Foundation and The Wild Word. She is currently artistic director of Contemplative Arts Studio in downtown Santa Fe. Jean is thrilled to be creating performance work here in New Mexico. Visit jeanfogelzee.com for more on Jean's work and classes.

 

Heloise Gold is a seasoned performance artist and co-facilitator of the Deep Listening work created by Pauline Oliveras. Nominated for three Austin Critics Table Awards, Heloise is a choreographer, dancer and comedian, T'ai Chi/Qi Gong instructor and co-founding director of Art From the Streets, a project for homeless artists.

 

Performances are Friday, August 18 and Saturday August 19, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 general admission and $15 for limited income.




