Teatro Paraguas Presents ENTRE LA NIEVE Y LA LLUVIA (Between Snow and Rain)

Performances run February 17-26, 2023.

Jan. 25, 2023  
Teatro Paraguas will present Entre la nieve y la lluvia (Between snow and rain), a bilingual medley of music, dance, poetry and short plays celebrating the imminent arrival of Spring. Among the offerings is a one-act play by Joey Chavez entitled Back Row, which features popcorn, an aging movie star, and a movie theatre soda jerk.

The evening includes two bilingual cuentos (folktales), Encaje y Espuma, and Pulgas en las orejas. original choreography by Xochitl Ehrl, Jesús Coll, and Adan Mendez, and seasonal poetry selected and performed by James Stake, Lynette Gonzales, Shaunti Sitonik, and fellow actors.

The bill features Noah G. Simpson on piano, JoJo Sena Tarnoff on guitar, and Monica Arteaga on vocals. Seventeen performers join in on this fun, family-friendly extravaganza.

The productions runs February 17-26, 2023, with performances Friday 2/17 and 2/24 at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2/19 and 2/26 at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday 2/18 at 3:00 p.m. and 2/25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $12 for limited income. Tickets may be purchased online at teatroparaguasnm.org, To make a reservation and pick up tickets at the door, please call 505-424-1601.

This project is made possible in part by NM Arts (Dept. of Cultural Affairs), and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.

WHEN: February 17-26, 2023; Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday 2/18 at 3:00 p.m.; Saturday 2/25 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe

TICKETS: $20 general admission, $12 limited income teatroparaguasnm.org

RESERVATIONS (tickets at door) 505-424-1601




