Teatro Paraguas Presents A Poetry Reading with Mary Dezember and Hiram Larew

As part of the ongoing poetry readings at Teatro Paraguas, Mary Dezember and Hiram Larew will read live on Zoom Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

Mary Dezember believes in freedom of expression, inclusivity, pluralism, and creating awareness that catalyzes healing. She earned her PhD in Comparative Literature, specialization in Comparative Arts, from Indiana University in 2000, with PhD minors in Art History and Performance Studies. Professor of English, she teaches creative writing, art history, comparative arts, literature, and social issues awareness through film at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. She is the author of two books of poetry-Earth-Marked Like You (Sunstone Press) and Still Howling (CreateSpace Independent Publishing)-a novel, Wild Conviction, in the works to be published, and several non-fiction articles.

She hosts Creatives in Conversation and writes about creativity on her blog From the Divine Studio, found at https://www.marydezember.com/blog. Her website is marydezember.com.

Hiram Larew's fourth poetry collection, Undone, was released in 2018 from FootHills Publishing. Nominated for four Pushcarts, his poems have appeared widely and have received first place awards from Louisiana Literature and the washington review. In partnership with the United Nations, the Maryland State Arts Council and others, his Poetry X Hunger initiative is bringing poets from around the world to the anti-hunger cause (https;//www.PoetryXHunger.com). An advocate for the diversity of poetic talent, his grant-awarded and widely-viewed Poetry Poster Project showcases work of five African American and one Native American poet. And, as a result of his 2019 Writer-in-Residency at Historic Woodlawn Plantation, the Voices of Woodlawn program is showcasing poems by African American poets and Larew as an homage to the enslaved community who lived at Woodlawn. He is retired from USDA where he guided international food security program. He lives in Maryland and is on Facebook at Hiram Larew, Poet

The reading is free, and donations to Teatro Paraguas are gratefully accepted. The link to register may be found at www.teatroparaguas.org, or may be requested by emailing teatroparaguas@gmail.com.