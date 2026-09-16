TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to Open No Strings Theatre Season

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No Strings Theatre Company will open its 2026-2027 Season with Tiny Beautiful Things adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos from the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed. In making it a “Critics Choice” the New York Times said “Tiny Beautiful Things is about the endangered art of listening to – and really hearing and responding to – other people…it works beautifully as a sustained theatrical exercise in empathy.”

When Strayed, a struggling writer, was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, she used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

The ensemble cast is comprised of Autumn Gieb as Sugar who provides email advice on a variety of subjects. Bruce Demeree, Conda Douglas, Joseluis Solorzano and Avery Spoonmore are the letter writers who seek her advice and help.

The play opens Friday, September 18 and runs through October 4, with performances on Fridays September 18, 25 and October 2 at 8:00pm; Saturdays September 19, 26 and October 3 at 8:00 pm; Thursday October 1 at 7:00 pm as well as Sundays September 27 andOctober 4 at 2:30 pm.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 52 Min 02 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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