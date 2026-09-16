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TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to Open No Strings Theatre Season

Adapted by Nia Vardalos, the play features Autumn Gieb as Sugar and ensemble cast members Bruce Demeree, Conda Douglas, Joseluis Solorzano, and Avery Spoonmore.

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TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS to Open No Strings Theatre Season

No Strings Theatre Company will open its 2026-2027 Season with Tiny Beautiful Things adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos from the bestselling book by Cheryl Strayed. In making it a “Critics Choice” the New York Times said “Tiny Beautiful Things is about the endangered art of listening to – and really hearing and responding to – other people…it works beautifully as a sustained theatrical exercise in empathy.”

When Strayed, a struggling writer, was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, she used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. Tiny Beautiful Things is a play about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions that have no answers.

The ensemble cast is comprised of Autumn Gieb as Sugar who provides email advice on a variety of subjects. Bruce Demeree, Conda Douglas, Joseluis Solorzano and Avery Spoonmore are the letter writers who seek her advice and help.

The play opens Friday, September 18 and runs through October 4, with performances on Fridays September 18, 25 and October 2 at 8:00pm; Saturdays September 19, 26 and October 3 at 8:00 pm; Thursday October 1 at 7:00 pm as well as Sundays September 27 andOctober 4 at 2:30 pm.

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