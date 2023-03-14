THE SHOWDOWN OF THE CENTURY: PIANO BATTLE With Paul Cibis And Andreas Kern Comes To Popejoy Hall, April 16

Let the spirit of competition ring on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 3:00pm with Piano Battle! Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern return to Popejoy Hall to perform an all-new mix of classical and popular tunes in an epic musical duel.

As the duo goes head to head, each pianist tries to outplay the other, giving way to stunning performances and over-the-top antics. The show is divided into several rounds, each featuring a certain musical style curated to the audience's interest, as each pianist seeks to gain an edge in their epic battle. Winning the audience's heart is the only thing that counts!

Both artists have built impressive resumes that sum up their diverse experiences as students, then masters, of the ivories. Over the course of Cibis' career, he has released several albums, including a collection of French mélodies and piano works by Berlioz, Fauré and Debussy, in collaboration with German mezzo-soprano Barbara Senator. His latest album features a collection of solo pieces by Taiwanese composer Kai-nan Huang. He also initiated and supervised music for the international award-winning documentary PIANOMANIA.

Kern's studies began in Cologne and Berlin with Günter Ludwig and Pascal Devoyon. As a soloist and chamber musician, he has extensive musical experience in Europe, Canada, Hong Kong, China, Japan, India, and South Africa. He was the architect of the Piano City Berlin Festival 2010, which featured more than 100 piano performances held in Berlin within one weekend, a concept that has now taken off in other cities as well. Together, Cibis and Kern created the sensation that is Piano Battle.

Originally conceived for the Hong Kong City Festival, Piano Battle has been performed at prestigious festivals and numerous concert halls in Asia, Europe and North America. In each performance, the two play a variety of classical piano pieces. The audience votes on each pianist's performance to ultimately crown a winner. Part serious classical recital, part tongue-in-cheek performance by two classy pianists, the Piano Battle is a unique concert that pleases both the ear and the eye.

Tickets to Piano Battle are on sale for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.