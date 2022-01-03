THE RING LEADER Begins Performances At The Black Box January 7

The Dance Eclectic is bringing an original show to the Black Box Theatre, January 7 and 8 at 8:00 p.m. both evenings. Admission is $15.00 regular and $12.00 for Students and Seniors over 65. For reservations call (575) 523-1223 or go online at www.no-strings.org

The Ring Leader is based on the movie "The Greatest Showman." The story starts with the Ring Leader orchestrating the entire circus. A newcomer to the circus has joined but does not quite fit in with each act. She tries out all of the different things but eventually the Ring Leader sees her talent for organizing and running the show. She helps the Newcomer hone her skills as the Ring Leader is ready to retire. Eventually the Newcomer takes over and becomes the New Ring Leader.

Original choreography by the members of The Dance Collective tells a story through genres of dance ranging from classical ballet to modern dance to jazz, to improvisation.

The idea for this show was decided upon by all members of The Dance Eclectic. The members of The Dance Eclectic began the creative process of this show by reflecting on the last show that was centered on mental illness as well as the overall feeling of the world. They decided that they needed a fun show that was light-hearted. They also have missed being able to share the stage with other talented dancers in the area.

This theme also allows for complete creativity with all of their dance styles. This show has been collaboratively created and choreographed by the The Dance Eclectic members. Guest artists include FireFox Productions, Mindy Chanson, and Human Nature Contemporary Ballet.