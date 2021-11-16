THE HIT MEN: Classic Rock Supergroup Will Perform at Spencer Theater This Month

THE HIT MEN feature some of the finest session players and touring musicians behind Alan Parsons, Sting, Tommy James, Elton John, and Billy Joel, plus members of Journey, Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Wings, Styx, Grand Funk, and many more.

On Saturday, November 27 at 7 p.m. the Spencer Theater presents these classic rock musicians in a rollicking multi-media concert with tunes like "Layla," "I Want To Know What Love Is," "Feels Like The First Time," "Who Are You," "Eye in the Sky," "Don't Stop Believin'" and many more mega-hits...just the way you remember them!

Concert seats are available for $39-$69. A green chile chicken lasagna buffet ($20) starts at 5 p.m. Visit www.spencertheater.com for tickets. *Masks are required during the show and in the hall except when eating or drinking. The night is sponsored in part by Carolyne Navar and 1st National Bank in Ruidoso.

In 2019, members of THE HIT MEN were recognized by the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville with the organization's first-ever "Road Warriors Award," an honor bestowed for "their years of dedication to the music and the countless miles they have traveled in delivering so many hits throughout the world."

With enriching backstage stories and chart-topping classic rock hits from so many different rock legends, a live performance by THE HIT MEN is like being at 10 concerts in one show. Come hear the soundtrack of your life with THE HIT MEN.

THE HIT MEN are:

• Steve Murphy drummer/vocalist/producer/engineer • Tommy Williams guitarist/vocalist • Gregory Smith bassist/ vocalist • Mike DiMeo multi-keyboard expert/vocalist • Mark Newman guitar/mandolin/lap steel/dobro • Lee Shapiro group founder, manager and former musical director with Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.