THE DAILY SHOW WRITERS COMEDY TOUR Comes to Popejoy Hall, June 11

From live TV to live theater, the minds behind The Daily Show come to Popejoy Hall on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 8:00 pm for a stand-out stand-up evening. Four comedians bring their provocative and satirical comic's-eye views to current news, personal stories, and political satire. These talented writers help The Daily Show stay in the funny business, as the longest-running program on Comedy Central.

The Daily Show premiered in 1996, aiming to bring parody to the news with mockumentaries and in-studio segments. As time went on, The Daily Show worked with many producers and hosts to keep this long-running show successful. Eventually, Jon Stewart became the host, writer, and executive producer in 1999. With Stewart in charge, the show became more politically focused and issue-driven and earned a greater viewership and praise from critics. The Daily Show won 22 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards and was, in spite of its identity as a comedy show, nominated for news and journalism awards.

Stewart left the show in August 2015 with John Oliver filling in as host. However, in 2015, rising star Trevor Noah took over the desk. Noah continues to steer the show's evolution and increase its millennial audience. Ultimately, Noah, with the help of this writing staff, has held onto the show's success.

Today, The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour features four of the show's creative writers, stepping out from behind their desks and into the spotlight. Kat Radley, Matt Koff, Joe Opio, and Randall Otis bring their writing and comedic talents to venues across America to talk about what makes you laugh: political topics, terrible date nights, pets. Audiences can spend a hilarious night with these traveling comedians at Popejoy Hall this June.

Tickets to The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour are on sale for $69, $55, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

