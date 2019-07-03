THE CAKE By Bekah Brunstetter Opens July 19th For A Mid-Summer Treat

AUX DOG THEATRE NOB HILL is proud to present the New Mexico Premiere of the acclaimed dramatic romantic comedy, THE CAKE. THE CAKE opens July 19th and runs through August 11th. Advance Tickets are available by calling 505-596-0607 or going online at www.auxdogtheatre.org "Let'em eat THE CAKE!"

That's what Della would say. Della runs a legendary cake bakery and has just been cast in a reality TV baking show. She's willing to share her secrets as long as you are willing to "Follow. The. Directions!". Della knows that life like her cakes is wonderful, as long as you "Follow. The. Directions". Otherwise, the cake could fall. Della's world is turned upside down when the daughter of her best friend comes home to be married and asks Della to bake the wedding cake. The 'bride to be' is marrying 'a bride to be'!

The Cake, is written by Bekah Brunstetter. Brunstetter has written for Starz Newtwork, American Gods, and is currently writing for and producing This is Us, for which she has been nominated twice for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. In 2008, her play F*cking Art, about a cheerleader who visits her cancer-stricken classmate, was a winner at the 33rd Annual Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival, and was subsequently published by Samuel French

The Cake premiered in Los Angeles, with Debra Jo Rupp (of That 70's Show), in the starring role. The play has been produced at the La Jolla Playhouse, Houston's Alley Theatre and an Off-Broadway premiere at the Manhattan Theatre Club which recently closed .

The New Mexico premiere at the Aux Dog is directed by JANET DAVIDSON (Vice Chair of Women in Film and Television International), who has directed EARTH 2, CAGNEY and LACEY, JUDGING AMY and multiple episodes of ANY DAY NOW. The Cake is deliciously funny, but also offers the audience much to chew on. Ripped from recent headlines, The Cake takes a look at love and marriage in 21st century red and blue America. HUGE 2 for 1 Discount through July 18th ONLY! Go to our website today and get your tickets online





