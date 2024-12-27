Staged Reading of LOVE'S LABOURS LOST to be Presented at The Shakespeare Gym

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Gym will present a staged reading of Love’s Labours Lost at The Crows’ Nest Performance Space at La Tienda. Performances will take place on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 3, 4 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $20 for adults, $10 for students, at the door or online.

The Shakespeare Gym spent the fall doing a deep dive into the language of Love’s Labours Lost, Shakespeare’s early comedy about self-improvement and love. After vowing to devote themselves to study and avoid women, the King of Navarre and three of his friends have to host a princess and her three ladies. The men fall in love and drop their studious plans. Most comedies end in marriages, but in the end, the women must return to their kingdom, promising to return in a year to marry providing the men remain true to them.

Featuring: Pamela Culwell, Diana Dobbs, Jeffrey Gaba, Grayson Kirtland, Miles Lawson, Amy Meilander, Tracey Mitchell, Oliver Selvage, Catherine Sheppard, and Dove Woeltjen. Co-directed by Caryl Farkas and Tracey Mitchell. Music arranged by Grayson Kirtland and Dove Woeltjen.

Comments