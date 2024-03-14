Spotlight: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at New Mexico Arts Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“A Little Night Music” is one of the best-loved musicals composed with both music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The book by Hugh Wheeler was inspired by the 1955 Ingmar Bergman film “Smiles of a Summer Night.” It involves the lush romances and lives of several Edwardian-era couples. Its title is a literal English translation of the German name for Mozart's Serenade No. 13, K. 525, “Eine kleine Nachtmusik.”

A smash hit since its 1973 debut on Broadway, “A Little Night Music” is constantly revived for its music and romantic story. It contains scenes includes adult romantic relationships, implied gun violence, adult language, smoking, and staged intimacy. Patrons are advised about the content. This production will be in the New Mexico Actor’s Lab Theater, opening on Thursday March 7th and for our first time featuring performances over three weekends March 7th-23rd.