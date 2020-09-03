Spencer Theater Reschedules Fall 2020 Performances

The decision was made by the theater’s Board of Directors at their August meeting.

"It is with great emotion from all of our hearts that I bring you this news," said Charles Centilli, the theater's executive director.

The postponement is due to the ongoing global pandemic, the health concerns for all, state mandates/restrictions, worry of additional stress on our local health providers, safety for traveling artists and many other logistical challenges.

"We are hopeful that in January through May 2021, the Spencer will be able to present productions, which will be announced on a show-by-show basis. This scheduling is contingent upon the pandemic status and national/state restrictions," Centilli said.

The summer 2021 season has been booked with shows rescheduled from summer 2020 and the fall 2021 season has been booked with the rescheduled spring 2020 performances. Dates and ticket sales for these shows will be announced at a later time.

"On behalf of the Spencer trustees, board of directors and staff, we sincerely appreciate your understanding and your continued support during these most difficult times."

The Spencer Theater will remain open, as there is always plenty to do behind the curtain. "We can only look forward to brighter days when our industry, our nation and our world are thriving again. We will get there."

