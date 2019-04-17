Santa Fe Public Libraries and Teatro Paraguas Present 'Cuentos De Primavera'

Teatro Paraguas will present a performance of bilingual interactive cuentos (or traditional folk tales) for kids of all ages at all three Santa Fe Public Library Branches on Friday, April 26, Saturday, April 27, and Sunday, April 28, 2019.

JoJo Sena de Tarnoff directs a cast of actors ages 4-70. The program includes two cuentos: Abelardo's Dinner (La Comida de Abelardo), based on a story told by Joe Hayes; and The Man Who Couldn't Stop Dancing (El Hombre Que No Podia' Dejar de Bailar). Both tales have been adapted for Teatro Paraguas by JoJo Sena-Tarnoff, and feature live original music by Ms. Sena-Tarnoff.

Ms. Sena-Tarnoff is the President of Teatro Paraguas, and Artistic Director of TP Southside Children's Theatre. She has been writing, directing, and acting in the Library Cuentos for the past eight years. Her band, MELANGE, with husband Jeff Tarnoff, has won several distinguished NM music awards. Their original music for the Southside Children's Theatre (which they have been creating since 2006) will next be featured in this fall's production of PUSS IN BOOTS.

Teatro Paraguas presents the program at the Southside Branch (6599 Jaguar Drive) on Friday April 26 at 3:30 pm; La Farge Branch (1730 Llano St) on Saturday, April 27 at 2:30 pm; and the Downtown Branch (145 Washington Ave.) on Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 pm. The performances are sponsored by The Friends of Santa Fe Public Library and are free for the public.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories