Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Santa Fe Opera Adds COVID-19 Compliance and Safety Manager to its Staff

Mike VanAartsen will be  setting the opera’s guidelines for masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and all the other safety protocols.

Mar. 16, 2021  
Santa Fe Opera Adds COVID-19 Compliance and Safety Manager to its Staff

The Santa Fe Opera has added a COVID-19 compliance and safety manager to its staff, according to Santa Fe New Mexican.

Mike VanAartsen officially took on that role in January, setting the opera's guidelines for masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and all the other safety protocols.

The season is currently set to open on July 10, and patrons will have to wear masks at all times on the opera campus, including throughout the performances. Additionally, one hundred hand sanitizer stations are on order.

For the first time, the Santa Fe Opera will not sell paper tickets. Ticketing has been digitized and patrons will present their smartphones to gain entry or print out tickets at home.

"I would say the real focus last summer was really putting opera back on stage," General Director Robert K. Meya said. "Now we are actually figuring out ways to get singers on stage, how to rehearse. We have to figure out how to keep them safe."

"We had a need for a specific person whose sole focus was developing plans and protocols for reopening the theater, someone who can reach across the departments," Meya said. "All of that has been more challenging because [of remote working by many opera employees]. Mike's appointment is part of the Santa Fe Opera's evolving strategy for protecting the health of our audiences and all who visit and work at the Santa Fe Opera."

Audience capacity for the opera season will be 25%, with only 30 people are working on the opera property.

"It's more about being here to support, getting things to the appropriate parties. Everybody has rules already," VanAartsen said. "We want to go above and beyond the recommendations we're seeing. How do we do that?"

Read more on Santa Fe New Mexican.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Max von Essen
Max von Essen

Related Articles View More Albuquerque Stories
Musical Theatre Southwest Launches Patreon Channel With New Performances Each Month Photo

Musical Theatre Southwest Launches Patreon Channel With New Performances Each Month

UNM Department Of Theatre And Dance Announces FALL: A New Play By Erik Ehn Photo

UNM Department Of Theatre And Dance Announces FALL: A New Play By Erik Ehn

Popejoy Hall Announces 2021-2022 Season, Featuring HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS and More Photo

Popejoy Hall Announces 2021-2022 Season, Featuring HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS and More

Ucross Launches Annual Music Fellowships With Rice University Photo

Ucross Launches Annual Music Fellowships With Rice University


More Hot Stories For You

  • Haviah Mighty Live Stream Kicks Off Origin Arts + GCTC Partnership On Origin Kitchen Concerts
  • YPT Announces New Artistic Director, Herbie Barnes
  • VIDEO: Great Canadian Theatre Company Hosts Interview With the Leaders of The Origin Arts & Community Centre
  • New Brunswick Theatres Hope to Return to Live Performances Before the End of 2021