By: Oct. 11, 2023

Sandscape Publications and Teatro Paraguas present ¡Time For Affirmative Consent! A Benefit Performance, November 18 - 26, 2023.

¡Time for Affirmative Consent! is a fundraising show with silent auction commemorating the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, November 25, established by the UN to honor the Mirabal sisters. 

 

The Mirabal sisters were four sisters from the Dominican Republic, three of whom (Patria, Minerva and María Teresa) opposed the dictatorship of Rafael Trujillo, and were involved in clandestine activities against his regime. Code-named the Butterflies, the three sisters were assassinated on 25 November 1960.

This powerful and inspiring show opens with an excerpt from In the Time of the Butterflies, a play about the Mirabal sisters by Caridad Svich, based on the novel by Julia Alvarez.

 

The performance features the amazing talents of over 20 artists who share their work in theatre, video, music, dance, poetry, and art. Performers include Conductor Jan Gaynor, Alexis Corbin, Executive Director of KHFM, Political Activist and Actor Lila Quezada, Poets Mary McGinnis and Argos MacCallum, and Composer Valarie Morris. 

 

Lila Quezada and other youth who are political activists at Girls Inc. have worked to pass Affirmative Consent in the New Mexico State Legislature for 4 years now. We hope our show helps bring awareness to the wider community to speed it's passage!

 

Proceeds go to Girls Inc., Esperanza Shelter Domestic Abuse Services, Solace Sexual Assault Services, Resolve, and the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women. 

 

Place: St. John's United Methodist Church, 1200 Old Pecos Trail, Santa Fe, NM. November 18, 19, 25, and 26 at 3 p.m. $20 general admission, $10 or less for those with limited income, all payments accepted. ASL interpreters available upon request at t4ac@yahoo.com.




