SALVO Comes to Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present Salvo New Performance Work by Jean Fogel Zee. Jean Fogel Zee creates dream-like narratives crafted through the art of movement and dance. The portrayals in Salvo confound our sense of the ordinary as it meanders through a fantastical day as seen through the eyes of a deer.

Salvo welcomes guest artists Corinna MacNeice and Kirsche Dickson.

Jean Fogel Zee has been dancing since the age of six and trained in ballet for 18 years. At 16 Jean was awarded a scholarship with The Royal Ballet. Jean’s long career began in the late 70’s. She immersed herself in Contact Improvisation and Authentic Movement and later became known as ‘the bridge’ combining technique with the avant. Her work has been supported by grants from the Texas Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Authentic Movement continues to be her central practice. Jean is thrilled to be creating performance work here in New Mexico. Visit jeanfogelzee.com for more on Jean’s work and classes.This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Santa Fe Arts and Culture and the 1% Lodger’s Tax, Santa Fe Community Foundation, and the National Latinx Theater Initiative.

