Richard Vargas, Margaret Randall, and Demetria Martinez Poetry Reading Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with renowned poets Richard Vargas, Margaret Randall and Demetria Martinez on Friday, June 24 at 6:00 p.m.

Richard Vargas was born in Compton, CA. He earned his B.A. at Cal State University, Long Beach, where he studied under Gerald Locklin. He edited/published five issues of The Tequila Review, 1978-1980, publishing early works by Jimmy Santiago Baca, Alberto Rios, Nila Northsun, and many more. His first book, McLife, was featured twice, during Feb 2006, on Garrison Keillor's Writer's Almanac. A second book, American Jesus, was published by Tia Chucha Press, 2007. His third book, Guernica, revisited, was published April 2014, by Press 53, and was featured once more on the Writer's Almanac. Vargas received his MFA from the University of New Mexico, 2010, where he workshopped his poetry with Joy Harjo (our current national Poet Laureate.). He was recipient of the 2011 Taos Summer Writers' Conference's Hispanic Writer Award, was on the faculty of the 2012 10th National Latino Writers Conference and facilitated a workshop at the 2015 Taos Summer Writers' Conference. Vargas also edited/published The Más Tequila Review from 2009-2015, featuring poets from across the country. He has read his poetry to audiences in Los Angeles, Chicago, St. Louis, Madison, Albuquerque/Santa Fe, Indianapolis, and Boulder. His fourth book will be published this summer by MouthFeel Press. Currently, he resides in Monona WI.

Margaret Randall (New York, 1936) is a poet, essayist, oral historian, translator, photographer and social activist. She lived in Latin America for 23 years (in Mexico, Cuba, and Nicaragua). From 1962 to 1969 she and Mexican poet Sergio Mondragón co-edited EL CORNO EMPLUMADO / THE PLUMED HORN, a bilingual literary quarterly that published some of the best new work of the sixties. When she came home in 1984, the government ordered her deported because it found some of her writing to be "against the good order and happiness of the United States". With the support of many writers and others, she won her case, and her citizenship was restored in 1989. Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, she taught at several universities, most often Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Randall's most recent poetry titles include THE MORNING AFTER: POETRY & PROSE IN A POST-TRUTH WORLD, AGAINST ATROCITY, OUT OF VIOLENCE INTO POETRY (all from Wings Press), and STORMCLOUDS LIKE UNKEPT PROMISES (Casa Urraca Press). CHE ON MY MIND (a feminist poet's reminiscence of Che Guevara, published by Duke University Press), and THINKING ABOUT THINKING (essays, from Casa Urraca) are other recent titles. HAYDEE SANTAMARIA, CUBAN REVOLUTIONARY: SHE LED BY TRANSGRESSION was released by Duke in 2015. EXPORTING REVOLUTION: CUBA'S GLOBAL SOLIDARITY was published by Duke in 2017. And in 2020 Duke published her memoir, I NEVER LEFT HOME: POET, FEMINIST, REVOLUTIONARY.