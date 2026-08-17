Review: BAD MEDICINE at Santa Fe Playhouse

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Sometimes a show seems like it’s of the moment; the plot points and action hits just right for the time. Many times they become iconic parts of the canon for years to come, but some tend to feel like they miss the mark too quickly. Bad Medicine, which has its world premiere at the Santa Fe Playhouse this month, seems to fall into the latter category.

The story begins with Native American academics Aislin (Tara Moses) and Cesar (Kholan Studi) moving from Oakland to Proctor, Massachusetts. They are excited to start new jobs at the natural history museum and university; and even their overly friendly white neighbors, Dawn (Heather Michelle Lawler) and Erik (Russell Rietmann) are welcoming. Very soon after arriving, Aislin becomes aware of the sudden death of the man who hired her and odd situations with her job at the museum. She begins to think that Proctor, for all its charm and history, might be hiding some more nefarious lore. Shannon (Natalie Benally), a chatty museum guide who is also Osage, tells Aislan that they hire Native Americans as tokens and that the history they are forced to talk about is at times severely whitewashed.

The action tends to be all over the map – is it a comedy? A horror piece? Both? Neither? The plot is not altogether clear. Perhaps this has to do with the lack of director – no director’s note or credit accompanies the piece. There are some high points – Ms. Benally gives an excellent supporting performance and left me wanting to see her more over the course of the show. The Set Design (Kevin Nelson) and Lighting Design (Fabian J. Garcia) are both excellent.

Both couples have strong moments as well, but there needs to be more character development across the board – why would Aislan and Cesar let Dawn and Erik in so quickly? In a very big nod to Rosemary’s Baby, Dawn gives Aislan “health drinks” to help her with her nerves – why does she take them without question? Why is Cesar so eager for Aislan to comply and why is he keeping her from his workplace?

A lot of questions, yes. But not enough answers or exposition. The play has potential - act 2 was more gripping and easier to follow than act one - it just doesn’t seem like it’s quite ready.

Bad Medicine was developed at the Playwrights’ Center in 2021. It was workshopped at La Jolla Playhouse and at Native Voices at the Autry in 2022. It was performed as a reading at Primary Stages in 2022 and NNPN’s 2025 Showcase of New Plays. It seems like it still needs some more incubation. Hopefully there is still time for some revisions, development and tightening up.

Bad Medicine is playing through August 30 at the Santa Fe Playhouse. Tickets can be purchased at https://santafeplayhouse.org/.

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