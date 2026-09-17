CLUE to Open at The Adobe Theater

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The Adobe Theater will present CLUE next month. Performances will run October 16 - November 18.

Based on the iconic Hasbro board game and written by Sandy Rustin, Clue is a fast-paced, hilarious murder mystery that brings the beloved game to life on stage. When six mysterious guests gather at a secluded mansion for an unusual dinner party, secrets, suspicion, and mayhem quickly follow. Before the evening is over, someone will be dead—and everyone is a suspect.

With its colorful characters, outrageous twists, and rapid-fire comedy, Clue is a delightful whodunit filled with murder, mystery, and plenty of laughs. As the guests race to discover who committed the crime, where it happened, and which weapon was used, alliances shift and revelations pile up.

Directed by Eddie Dethlefs, this production brings Sandy Rustin's adaptation to the Adobe stage with all the theatrical fun and comic chaos audiences have come to love from the classic game. Clue offers an entertaining evening of mystery and mayhem for longtime fans of the game and newcomers alike.

'Firstly, fans of the movie are going to find a lot of shout outs to it in the play. Many iconic scenes are in as well as few changes. For example, the movie has three endings...we have six! The classic nine rooms of Boddy Manor will be brought to life on the Adobe stage,' said Dethlefs. 'My vision is to use a combination of moving doors and walls to turn the stage into multiple locations. Even the audience are part of the set as they become the tenth room overlooking all the action.'

Cast

Gillian Hughes-Fenchel (Yvette)

Jesse Graff (Wadsworth)

Emily Cox (Cook/Singing Telegram)

Tony Trigo (Colonel Mustard)

Bridget S. Dunne (Mrs. White)

Deborah Schoenbaum (Mrs. Peacock)

Nathan Illidge-Welch (Mr. Green)

Timothy Chivalette (Professor Plum)

Emily 'Em' Carvey (Miss Scarlet)

Casey Patrick Powers (Mr. Boddy/Motorist)

Aidan Kemm (Cop/Police Chief)

Eric Lopushansky (Cop)

Chris Cullinane (Cop)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 23 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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