CLUE to Open at The Adobe Theater
The Adobe Theater brings the whodunit to life.
The Adobe Theater will present CLUE next month. Performances will run October 16 - November 18.
Based on the iconic Hasbro board game and written by Sandy Rustin, Clue is a fast-paced, hilarious murder mystery that brings the beloved game to life on stage. When six mysterious guests gather at a secluded mansion for an unusual dinner party, secrets, suspicion, and mayhem quickly follow. Before the evening is over, someone will be dead—and everyone is a suspect.
With its colorful characters, outrageous twists, and rapid-fire comedy, Clue is a delightful whodunit filled with murder, mystery, and plenty of laughs. As the guests race to discover who committed the crime, where it happened, and which weapon was used, alliances shift and revelations pile up.
Directed by Eddie Dethlefs, this production brings Sandy Rustin's adaptation to the Adobe stage with all the theatrical fun and comic chaos audiences have come to love from the classic game. Clue offers an entertaining evening of mystery and mayhem for longtime fans of the game and newcomers alike.
'Firstly, fans of the movie are going to find a lot of shout outs to it in the play. Many iconic scenes are in as well as few changes. For example, the movie has three endings...we have six! The classic nine rooms of Boddy Manor will be brought to life on the Adobe stage,' said Dethlefs. 'My vision is to use a combination of moving doors and walls to turn the stage into multiple locations. Even the audience are part of the set as they become the tenth room overlooking all the action.'
Cast
- Gillian Hughes-Fenchel (Yvette)
- Jesse Graff (Wadsworth)
- Emily Cox (Cook/Singing Telegram)
- Tony Trigo (Colonel Mustard)
- Bridget S. Dunne (Mrs. White)
- Deborah Schoenbaum (Mrs. Peacock)
- Nathan Illidge-Welch (Mr. Green)
- Timothy Chivalette (Professor Plum)
- Emily 'Em' Carvey (Miss Scarlet)
- Casey Patrick Powers (Mr. Boddy/Motorist)
- Aidan Kemm (Cop/Police Chief)
- Eric Lopushansky (Cop)
- Chris Cullinane (Cop)
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