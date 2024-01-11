Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in February

Renée Elise Goldsberry will perform on Popejoy Hall's stage on February 24, 2024 at 7:30pm, presenting an evening of songs and storytelling for all audiences.

Renée Elise Goldsberry's career spans a Tony Award-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, opening and closing in Broadway megahits, and excelling in television dramas, comedies, and more. She first gained attention with her musical talent as a backup vocalist on the show Ally McBeal in the 1990s. Her Broadway debut began when she played adult Nala in The Lion King. Since then, she has also originated the role of Nettie in the Broadway production of The Color Purple, opposite LaChanze, and stars with Sara Bareilles in the new show Girls5eva on Peacock as a member of a one-hit wonder band that comes together for a second try.

In her solo performance, Goldsberry mixes song with showmanship and shares personal stories. She retraces her journey on Broadway stages and sound stages as she covers not just her iconic Broadway songs, but other memorable melodies. She will also perform some of her favorites from the Great American Songbook, popular American songs, jazz standards, and show tunes that she connects with personally. The real highlight comes from the stories she tells from her career and about friendships that bolstered her success. Her stories remind everyone of the beauty in living and loving.

As Goldsberry describes it, “This show is a blatant attempt to manipulate you into falling in love… with love.” The love she references is for one another, as she encourages her audience to fill in different chorus parts to accompany her vocals, to create an all-encompassing performance, one that connects everyone at the show that night.

Renée Elise Goldsberry's Popejoy Hall performance was made possible in part by the Popejoy Hall Excellence Fund.

Tickets for Renée Elise Goldsberry are on sale for $95, $65, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569.