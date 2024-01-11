Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in February

The performance is on February 24, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards Photo 2 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards
Santa Fe Playhouse Unveils New Leadership Model With Three New Artistic Directors Photo 3 Santa Fe Playhouse Unveils New Leadership Model With Three New Artistic Directors
Santa Fe Playhouse Presents A Benefit Reading Of Tewkesbury's JAMMED Photo 4 Santa Fe Playhouse Presents A Benefit Reading Of Tewkesbury's JAMMED

Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in February

 Renée Elise Goldsberry will perform on Popejoy Hall's stage on February 24, 2024 at 7:30pm, presenting an evening of songs and storytelling for all audiences. 

Renée Elise Goldsberry's career spans a Tony Award-winning performance as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, opening and closing in Broadway megahits, and excelling in television dramas, comedies, and more. She first gained attention with her musical talent as a backup vocalist on the show Ally McBeal in the 1990s. Her Broadway debut began when she played adult Nala in The Lion King. Since then, she has also originated the role of Nettie in the Broadway production of The Color Purple, opposite LaChanze, and stars with Sara Bareilles in the new show Girls5eva on Peacock as a member of a one-hit wonder band that comes together for a second try.

In her solo performance, Goldsberry mixes song with showmanship and shares personal stories. She retraces her journey on Broadway stages and sound stages as she covers not just her iconic Broadway songs, but other memorable melodies. She will also perform some of her favorites from the Great American Songbook, popular American songs, jazz standards, and show tunes that she connects with personally. The real highlight comes from the stories she tells from her career and about friendships that bolstered her success. Her stories remind everyone of the beauty in living and loving.

As Goldsberry describes it, “This show is a blatant attempt to manipulate you into falling in love… with love.” The love she references is for one another, as she encourages her audience to fill in different chorus parts to accompany her vocals, to create an all-encompassing performance, one that connects everyone at the show that night.
Renée Elise Goldsberry's Popejoy Hall performance was made possible in part by the Popejoy Hall Excellence Fund.

Tickets for Renée Elise Goldsberry are on sale for $95, $65, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569.




RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in February Photo
Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in February

 Renée Elise Goldsberry will perform on Popejoy Hall's stage on February 24, 2024 at 7:30pm, presenting an evening of songs and storytelling for all audiences. 

2
Santa Fe Playhouse Announces New Leadership Model With Three Artistic Directors Photo
Santa Fe Playhouse Announces New Leadership Model With Three Artistic Directors

SFP announces new leadership model with three artistic directors. Find out more about the exciting changes at Santa Fe Playhouse.

3
Santa Fe Playhouse Unveils New Leadership Model With Three New Artistic Directors Photo
Santa Fe Playhouse Unveils New Leadership Model With Three New Artistic Directors

Santa Fe Playhouse announces a new leadership model with three artistic directors.

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Winners include Musical Theatre Southwest, Santa Fe Playhouse, The Vortex Theatre and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in FebruaryRenée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in February
Santa Fe Playhouse Announces New Leadership Model With Three Artistic DirectorsSanta Fe Playhouse Announces New Leadership Model With Three Artistic Directors
Santa Fe Playhouse Unveils New Leadership Model With Three New Artistic DirectorsSanta Fe Playhouse Unveils New Leadership Model With Three New Artistic Directors
Santa Fe Playhouse Presents A Benefit Reading Of Tewkesbury's JAMMEDSanta Fe Playhouse Presents A Benefit Reading Of Tewkesbury's JAMMED

Videos

Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut Video
Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake Video
MEAN GIRLS Directors Explain Why the Movie Musical Isn't a Remake
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room Video
Julie Benko Gives a Tour of Her HARMONY Dressing Room
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
My Fair Lady in Albuquerque My Fair Lady
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place in Albuquerque The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
Something Rotten in Albuquerque Something Rotten
Albuquerque Little Theatre (1/26-2/11)
THE MOUNTAINTOP in Albuquerque THE MOUNTAINTOP
Adobe Theater (1/19-2/11)
The Art of Raising Anything in Albuquerque The Art of Raising Anything
The Vortex Theatre (2/02-2/18)
VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE in Albuquerque VANYA & SONYA & MASHA & SPIKE
Adobe Theater (4/19-5/12)
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
JAMMED in Albuquerque JAMMED
Santa Fe Playhouse (1/27-1/27)
THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) in Albuquerque THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION)
Adobe Theater (3/01-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You