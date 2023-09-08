Rebecca Aronson, Alicia Elkort, And Mary Morris To Read Poetry At Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with Rebecca Aronson, Alicia Elkort, and Mary Morris on Sunday, October 8th as part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series. The reading begins at 5:00 p.m.

Rebecca Aronson is the author of three books of poetry: Anchor; Ghost Child of the Atalanta Bloom, winner of the 2016 Orison Books poetry prize and winner of the 2019 Margaret Randall Book Award from the Albuquerque Museum Foundation; and Creature, Creature, winner of the Main-Traveled Roads Poetry Prize. She has been a recipient of a Prairie Schooner Strousse Award, the Loft's Speakeasy Poetry Prize, and a Tennessee Williams Scholarship to Sewanee. She has work appearing recently or soon in The Laurel Review, In the Tempered Dark: Contemporary Poets Transcending Elegy, Crosswinds, Plume, and others. She is co-founder and host of Bad Mouth, a series of words and music. She lives in Albuquerque with her husband, teenage son, and a very demanding cat. She teaches writing at Central New Mexico CC. https://www.rebeccaaronsonpoetry.com/

Alicia Elkort's first book of poetry, A Map of Every Undoing was published in 2022 by Stillhouse Press with George Mason University, after winning their book contest. Alicia's poetry has been nominated several times for the Pushcart, Best of the Net, and the Orison Anthology, and her work appears in numerous journals and anthologies. She reads for Tinderbox Poetry Journal and works as a Life Coach in Santa Fe, NM where praise and clouds are part of her everyday experience. For more info or to watch her two video poems: http://aliciaelkort.mystrikingly.com/

Mary Morris has published poems in North American Review, Poetry, Massachusetts Review, Poetry Daily, and Verse Daily. She is the author of three books of poetry: Enter Water, Swimmer (runner-up for the X.J. Kennedy Prize), Dear October (Arizona-New Mexico Book Award) and Late Self-Portraits (selected by Leila Chatti for the Wheelbarrow Book Prize). A recipient of the Rita Dove Award, Western Humanities Review Poetry Prize, New Mexico Discovery Award, and National Federation Press Women's Book Prize, Morris has been invited to read her poems at the Library of Congress, which aired on National Public Radio. Most recently, Kwame Dawes selected her work for American Life in Poetry from the Poetry Foundation. www.water400.org