Popejoy Welcomes the Four Italian Tenors

Making their U.S. debut, the Four Italian Tenors bring some of Italy's greatest music to life inViva Italia! at Popejoy Hall on Sunday, November 10 at 3 pm. Featuring fan-favorite arias from the world-renowned operas of Puccini, Donzetti, Verdi, and Rossini to infamous songs such as "Ave Maria," "Funiculi, Funicula," and "O Sole Mio," these tenors bring passion and culture to center stage.



The Four Italian Tenors' mission is to let audiences explore the land of Italy through music. Composed by the voices of Alessandro D'Acrissa, Federico Serra, Federico Parisi, and Roberto Cresca, these tenors have captivated audiences around the world with a program of beloved arias. In addition to honoring opera masters, the young tenors pay tribute to Enrico Caruso, Maria Lanza, Luciano Pavarotti, and Andrea Bocelli. Although young, this emerging generation of Italian tenors replicate the sounds of Italy's past with fresh, new voices.



Individually, each tenor has built his musical career with recognition, musical honors, and awards. Known for his many roles as a lead tenor, Alessandro D'Acrissa has performed in opera houses such as Rome's Teatro dell'Opera and renowned festivals throughout Italy. Federico Serra began singing pop music but found himself winning multiple opera competitions. Eventually, Serra performed his first major operatic role in Bergamo at age 27. Winner of the "Youngest Tenor of Italy" award, Federico Parisi sings both classical and pop music in concert, as well as hosts the television program, Insieme on Antenna Sicilia. Roberto Cresca began his vocal studies in Rome, performing numerous roles in Italian houses, and has toured extensively around the world. Together, these Four Italian Tenors mold their individual talents into a powerful blend of extraordinary sounds.



Tickets for Four Italian Tenors - Viva Italia! will be on sale for $79, $65, $55, $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





