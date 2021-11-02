Pianists Ring In Christmas Cheer: THe 5 Browns Make Their Popejoy Debut

The classical piano ensemble known as The 5 Browns rings in the holidays with a repertoire of their favorite Christmas tunes.

Decked out on stage with five grand pianos, siblings Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra, and Desirae dash their hands along the ivories in Popejoy Hall on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 7:30 pm. Join the talented siblings as they express their love for the holidays with their unique arrangements.

The 5 Browns all attended New York's famed Julliard School of Music from 2001 to 2006, making school history as the first family to be enrolled simultaneously. The ensemble went on to showcase their musical talents on hit TV shows such as Oprah, 60 Minutes, and The Tonight Show.

Since their first album in 2005, they've released six more. Three of their studio albums have all reached #1 on the Billboard Classical Album chart. In 2011, their five-piano concerto, "The Edge of The World" by Nico Muhly highlighted the quintet at the Ravinia Festival in Chicago. Along with their performance successes, the Browns have gained acclaim as individual composers and published writers. All were awarded honorary doctorates from Utah Valley University in 2019.

Now touring the nation to spread some holiday cheer, Christmas With The 5 Browns contains fresh and dynamic arrangements of both familiar and lesser-known compositions. Over the past five years, The 5 Browns' holiday repertoire has evolved as the demand for more seasonally themed pieces grew. Their audience's response to their arrangement of Leroy Anderson's "Sleigh Ride" inspired them to continually work on a Christmas album. Featuring some of the most mesmerizing sounds, their album Christmas With The 5 Browns provides the musical basis for their live performance in Popejoy Hall that will warm the hearts of many New Mexicans this December.



Tickets to Christmas With The 5 Browns are on sale for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.