Photos: THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT Premieres Tonight at New Mexico Actors Lab

New Mexico Actors Lab is presenting Lifespan of a Fact August 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21

SUNDAY AT 2 PM: AUGUST 8, 15, 22. Directed by Robert Bendetti, the production stars Nicholas Ballas, Mickey Dolan and Kat Sawyer.

The play is derived directly from arguments between the noted American essayist John D'Agata (a former Lannan Foundation speaker, played by Nicholas Ballas) and a young fact-checker, Jim Fingal (played by Mickey Dolan) who is sent by a major New York magazine to parse D'Agata's piece about a spectacular Las Vegas suicide. This real story brings the audience into the center of a debate about how facts can be distorted to create a more compelling narrative, and ultimately asks the question, "how do we like our truth dished up?" When it comes to blows, the argument is refereed by the magazine's editor (played by NMAL veteran Kat Sawyer.)