Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala

Time travel was the theme of the evening at Santa Fe Playhouse's Party of the Century, celebrating its centennial season. The masquerade gala took place on Saturday, November 5, at La Fonda on the Plaza (100 E. San Francisco St.). Guests were invited to dress up as their favorite theater persona from the last 100 years, and become a part of the fabric of live theater. The party included a silent auction of theatrically themed experiences as well as the announcement of the 2023 season.

Actor, director, producer, and educator Kent Kirkpatrick, and business strategist Erin Bunkely, were this year's gala honorees.

The opening number, helmed by artistic director Robyn Rikoon, included performances by artists that have participated in the current Centennial Season, including Amrita Dhaliwal (Driving Around), Mitchell Gustin (Fiesta Melodrama), Kent Kirkpatrick (A Delicate Balance), Antonio Miniño (The Effect, Everybody), Emily Neifert (Everybody), Patrick Osteen (An Iliad), Danielle Reddick (The Effect), Robyn Rikoon (The Effect, Everybody), Terri Scullin (A Year with Frog and Toad), and David Stallings (Everybody). Other performances that night included a sneak peek at A Year with Frog and Toad performed by Christian Libonati, Koppany Pusztai and Terri Scullin, which begins performances December 1st at the Playhouse; A jazz rendition of Not While I'm Around sung by Jasmine Williams accompanied by Michael Burt; and a scene from this year's A Midsummer Night's Dream, part of the Playhouse's Summer Youth Intensive.

The gala was followed by the Dance into the Future after-party at Palace Prime (142 W. Palace Ave.) with revelers asked to dress as their favorite theater persona from the future. The after-party included a Burlesque performance by Luna Bun-Bun and two DJs throughout the night: Christina Swilley and Rashaan Ahmad.

The costumes worn by attendees were an exciting theatrical aspect of the gala that spoke to the Playhouse's 100-year history of bringing creativity and culture to the stage in Santa Fe.

Photo credit: Lynn Roylance