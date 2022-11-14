Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala

Actor, director, producer, and educator Kent Kirkpatrick, and business strategist Erin Bunkely, were this year's gala honorees.

Nov. 14, 2022  

Time travel was the theme of the evening at Santa Fe Playhouse's Party of the Century, celebrating its centennial season. The masquerade gala took place on Saturday, November 5, at La Fonda on the Plaza (100 E. San Francisco St.). Guests were invited to dress up as their favorite theater persona from the last 100 years, and become a part of the fabric of live theater. The party included a silent auction of theatrically themed experiences as well as the announcement of the 2023 season.

Actor, director, producer, and educator Kent Kirkpatrick, and business strategist Erin Bunkely, were this year's gala honorees.

The opening number, helmed by artistic director Robyn Rikoon, included performances by artists that have participated in the current Centennial Season, including Amrita Dhaliwal (Driving Around), Mitchell Gustin (Fiesta Melodrama), Kent Kirkpatrick (A Delicate Balance), Antonio Miniño (The Effect, Everybody), Emily Neifert (Everybody), Patrick Osteen (An Iliad), Danielle Reddick (The Effect), Robyn Rikoon (The Effect, Everybody), Terri Scullin (A Year with Frog and Toad), and David Stallings (Everybody). Other performances that night included a sneak peek at A Year with Frog and Toad performed by Christian Libonati, Koppany Pusztai and Terri Scullin, which begins performances December 1st at the Playhouse; A jazz rendition of Not While I'm Around sung by Jasmine Williams accompanied by Michael Burt; and a scene from this year's A Midsummer Night's Dream, part of the Playhouse's Summer Youth Intensive.

The gala was followed by the Dance into the Future after-party at Palace Prime (142 W. Palace Ave.) with revelers asked to dress as their favorite theater persona from the future. The after-party included a Burlesque performance by Luna Bun-Bun and two DJs throughout the night: Christina Swilley and Rashaan Ahmad.

The costumes worn by attendees were an exciting theatrical aspect of the gala that spoke to the Playhouse's 100-year history of bringing creativity and culture to the stage in Santa Fe.

Photo credit: Lynn Roylance

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner.

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner.

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner.

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

Photos: Santa Fe Playhouse Celebrates 100 Years With Masquerade Gala
The Party of the Century: Masquerade Dinner

 



Teatro Paraguas to Present Poetry Reading With Joanne Dominique Dwyer in December Photo
Teatro Paraguas to Present Poetry Reading With Joanne Dominique Dwyer in December
Joanne Dominique Dwyer will read from her new book of poetry RASA on Sunday December 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas.
Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo and Teatro Paraguas to Present HOLIDAY FLAMEN Photo
Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo and Teatro Paraguas to Present HOLIDAY FLAMENCO in December
Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo and Teatro Paraguas will present Holiday Flamenco, a seasonal celebration with music and dance on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00  p.m. and Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN On Sale At Popejoy Hall, November 10 Photo
DEAR EVAN HANSEN On Sale At Popejoy Hall, November 10
​​​​​​​Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico has announced that individual tickets for the Albuquerque premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:00am.
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present SWEAT, A GENTLEMANS GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER, and More for Photo
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present SWEAT, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER, and More for 2023 Season
The exciting performance schedule includes the Tony Award-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder and the Pulitzer Prize-winning labor rights drama, Sweat. The first play, The Baby Monitor, written by Santa Fe resident David Stallings, opens March 4. 

More Hot Stories For You


Teatro Paraguas to Present Poetry Reading With Joanne Dominique Dwyer in DecemberTeatro Paraguas to Present Poetry Reading With Joanne Dominique Dwyer in December
November 12, 2022

Joanne Dominique Dwyer will read from her new book of poetry RASA on Sunday December 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas.
Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo and Teatro Paraguas to Present HOLIDAY FLAMENCO in DecemberCompañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo and Teatro Paraguas to Present HOLIDAY FLAMENCO in December
November 12, 2022

Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo and Teatro Paraguas will present Holiday Flamenco, a seasonal celebration with music and dance on Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00  p.m. and Wednesday, December 21 at 7:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe.
DEAR EVAN HANSEN On Sale At Popejoy Hall, November 10DEAR EVAN HANSEN On Sale At Popejoy Hall, November 10
November 8, 2022

​​​​​​​Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico has announced that individual tickets for the Albuquerque premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will go on sale Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:00am.
Santa Fe Playhouse to Present SWEAT, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER, and More for 2023 SeasonSanta Fe Playhouse to Present SWEAT, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER, and More for 2023 Season
November 6, 2022

The exciting performance schedule includes the Tony Award-winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder and the Pulitzer Prize-winning labor rights drama, Sweat. The first play, The Baby Monitor, written by Santa Fe resident David Stallings, opens March 4. 
Actors Studio 66 to Present TEA FOR THREE This MonthActors Studio 66 to Present TEA FOR THREE This Month
November 5, 2022

Albuquerque's newest professional theatre, Actors Studio 66 (AS66), will present Tea for Three, starring Kandyce Hughes. This one-woman show will make its Albuquerque debut and stars Ms. Hughes, a Phoenix, Arizona resident and an award-winning actor, director, and choreographer.