Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA In Rehearsals

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) has shared first look photos of rehearsals for the 101st Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama, written by Bawdy and Beautiful Santa Feans, and directed by Felix Cordova.
Fiesta Melodrama will run August 23 through September 10, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, 7:30 pm, Fridays, 7:30 pm, Saturdays, 2 pm & 7:30 pm, and Sundays, 2 pm (Schedule exceptions: No Sunday matinee on Aug 27; Friday, Sept 1 performance is at 4 pm).
Now in its 101st year, the Fiesta Melodrama is Santa Fe’s oldest theatrical tradition. The Melodrama is our community’s farcical Year in Review, skewering politicians, public-school policy, police, the press, and everything else that makes Santa Fe so “different.”
With Felix Cordova as Saul, Haly Etlantus as Lottanalgas, Lucy Felt as Singly/Texan, Tristan Ikeda as Mija, Riley Samuel Merritt as Thomas, Nick Pelton as Moose, and Debra Weiner as Kareen/Texan.
Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, costume design by Talia Pura, sound design by Goiyo Perez, choreography by Laura Orozco Garrett, music direction by Theo Kutsko, props design by Shawna Howley, and stage management by Ashlinn Barber-Woeltjen and Shawna Howley. The lighting coordinator is Robert "Bobby" Peatman.
Tickets range from $15 - $75 and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting Click Here, or in person one hour before showtime.
Photo Credit: C. Stanley Photography
Nick Pelton and Riley Samuel Merritt
Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda
Tris Ikeda and Haly Etlantus
Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda
Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda
Nick Pelton, Riley Samuel Meritt, and Tris Ikeda
Nick Pelton, Tris Ikeda, Lucy Felt, Debra Weiner, and Haly Etlantus
Nick Pelton, Lucy Felt, Tris Ikeda, and Riley Samuel Merritt
Nick Pelton, Riley Samuel Merritt, Haly Etlantus, and Lucy Felt
Felix Cordova, Riley Samuel Merritt, and Tris Ikeda
Riley Samuel Merritt, Haly Etlantus, and Tris Ikeda
Debra Weiner
Haly Etlantus
Tris Ikeda, Lucy Felt, and Felix Cordova
Debra Weiner, Tris Ikeda, Lucy Felt, and Haly Etlantus
Felix Cordova, Haly Etlantus, and Debra Weiner
Mayor Huevon
Tris Ikeda, Lucy Felt, Debra Weiner, and Haly Etlantus
Riley Samuel Merritt and Tris Ikeda
Tris Ikeda, Debra Weiner, Nick Pelton, Haly Etlantus, and Lucy Felt
