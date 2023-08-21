Photos: First Look At SANTA FE FIESTA MELODRAMA In Rehearsals

Santa Fe Playhouse (SFP) has shared first look photos of rehearsals for the 101st Santa Fe Fiesta Melodrama, written by Bawdy and Beautiful Santa Feans, and directed by Felix Cordova.

Fiesta Melodrama will run August 23 through September 10, 2023 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501), Thursdays, 7:30 pm, Fridays, 7:30 pm, Saturdays, 2 pm & 7:30 pm, and Sundays, 2 pm (Schedule exceptions: No Sunday matinee on Aug 27; Friday, Sept 1 performance is at 4 pm).

Now in its 101st year, the Fiesta Melodrama is Santa Fe’s oldest theatrical tradition. The Melodrama is our community’s farcical Year in Review, skewering politicians, public-school policy, police, the press, and everything else that makes Santa Fe so “different.”

With Felix Cordova as Saul, Haly Etlantus as Lottanalgas, Lucy Felt as Singly/Texan, Tristan Ikeda as Mija, Riley Samuel Merritt as Thomas, Nick Pelton as Moose, and Debra Weiner as Kareen/Texan.

Featuring scenic design by James W. Johnson, costume design by Talia Pura, sound design by Goiyo Perez, choreography by Laura Orozco Garrett, music direction by Theo Kutsko, props design by Shawna Howley, and stage management by Ashlinn Barber-Woeltjen and Shawna Howley. The lighting coordinator is Robert "Bobby" Peatman.

Tickets range from $15 - $75 and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting Click Here, or in person one hour before showtime.

Photo Credit: C. Stanley Photography