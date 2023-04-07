Performances Added For HUBBA HUBBA At Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse has announced the addition of a Friday matinee performance on Friday, April 14, at 11 am, to their presentation of Alex and Olmsted's show about love for the entire family, HUBBA HUBBA.

HUBBA HUBBA, which opened on April 6, will play through the 15 on the mainstage (142 East De Vargas Street, Santa Fe, NM 87501) Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, with an additional 11 am performance on Friday, April 14.

Created and performed by the Jim Henson Foundation grant award-winning Alex and Olmsted (Milo the Magnificent and MAROONED! A Space Comedy) comes the Southwestern premiere of HUBBA HUBBA, a collection of vignettes that explore the different aspects of love using puppetry and physical comedy. HUBBA HUBBA is a comedy that incorporates handmade puppets, dynamic masks, and innovative storytelling to investigate the many qualities of love's triumphs and obstacles.

Individual Tickets range from $15 - $75 ($5 Rush tickets, space permitting) and can be purchased by calling 505-988-4262, visiting Click Here, or in person one hour before showtime. FlexPass subscriptions available.

Running Time: 70 Minutes with no intermission.