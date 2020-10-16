Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

No Strings Theatre Company Presents ART AND DRAMA: A Tribute to Mark Medoff

Performances take place October 12-November 30, 2020.

No Strings Theatre Company, the resident company at the Black Box Theatre, will present "Art and Drama: A Tribute to Mark Medoff." Performances take place October 12-November 30, 2020.

"Art and Drama: A Tribute to Mark Medoff" presents a composite of work dedicated to Mark's creativity and his appreciation of the creativity of others. Some of us were fortunate to have met him, others knew him well, and some not at all. His dedication to art and his understanding of human nature continue to inspire many.

Learn more at http://no-strings.org/event.php?ID=199.



