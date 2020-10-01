Musical Theatre Southwest Presents SPAMALOT

The digital production will be presented November 13-15.

Musical Theatre Southwest will present Spamalot, in what they are calling a "socially distant concert-ish version." The digital production will be presented November 13-15.

Cast:

Alex Glover - King Arthur

Sasha Butcher - Lady of the Lake

Abby Van Gerpen - Patsy

Kale Brown - Sir Lancelot

Santiago Baca - Sir Gallahad/Dennis

Matthew Nufer - Sir Robin

Zachary Tafoya - Sir Bedevere

Purchase tickets at https://mtsabq.booktix.com/.

