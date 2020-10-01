Musical Theatre Southwest Presents SPAMALOT
The digital production will be presented November 13-15.
Musical Theatre Southwest will present Spamalot, in what they are calling a "socially distant concert-ish version." The digital production will be presented November 13-15.
Cast:
- Alex Glover - King Arthur
- Sasha Butcher - Lady of the Lake
- Abby Van Gerpen - Patsy
- Kale Brown - Sir Lancelot
- Santiago Baca - Sir Gallahad/Dennis
- Matthew Nufer - Sir Robin
- Zachary Tafoya - Sir Bedevere
Purchase tickets at https://mtsabq.booktix.com/.