Musical Theatre Southwest Presents SPAMALOT

The digital production will be presented November 13-15.

Oct. 1, 2020  

Musical Theatre Southwest will present Spamalot, in what they are calling a "socially distant concert-ish version." The digital production will be presented November 13-15.

Cast:

  • Alex Glover - King Arthur
  • Sasha Butcher - Lady of the Lake
  • Abby Van Gerpen - Patsy
  • Kale Brown - Sir Lancelot
  • Santiago Baca - Sir Gallahad/Dennis
  • Matthew Nufer - Sir Robin
  • Zachary Tafoya - Sir Bedevere

Purchase tickets at https://mtsabq.booktix.com/.


