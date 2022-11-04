MARIACHI CHRISTMAS Returns to Popejoy Hall in December

Celebrate 23 years of Mariachi Christmas with Popejoy Hall's annual holiday tradition on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 7:30 pm. This New Mexican favorite brings to life Christmas in Mexico through traditional ballet folklórico accompanied by magnificent mariachi music.



The masterful mariachi music of Mariachi Mexico Mestizo and the dynamic dance of Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) create a magical holiday celebration suited for the entire family. Ballet Folklórico at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley is currently composed of 32 students who travel and perform for local, state, national, and international audiences. Ballet Folklórico UTGRV has danced at state and national dance conferences such as the Asociación Nacional de Grupos Folklóricos, the American College Dance Festival, and the North Texas Folkloric Festival. In 2006, the group became one of 100 outstanding Texas artists chosen for inclusion on the Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster Program. This folkloric dance company is currently under the direction of Miguel Angel Peña Caballero.



Created in 2020, Mariachi Mexico Mestizo showcases outstanding musicians and talent from the Rio Grande Valley. Celebrating the cultural heritage of their native ancestry, Mariachi Mestizo performs beloved canciones and sones derived from the mariachi tradition. Musicians, hailing from southern Texas, display the best in home-grown talent and add to their performative legacy that extends throughout the U.S..



Tickets to Mariachi Christmas are on sale for $65, $49, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2022-2023 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.