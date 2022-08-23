Lonesome Traveler in Concert Comes to Spencer in September

The roots of the American folk music era are explored in the multi-media musical journey Lonesome Traveler Live In Concert at Spencer Theater on Saturday, September 3 at 8 p.m.in the ($45-$66). This "living library" of Folk masterpieces features a cast of six Americana and folk singing multi-instrumentalists with special guest performers, folk legends Rick Dougherty and Jerry Siggins (former members of Kingston Trio, The Limeliters & The Diamonds).

The theatrical-styled Lonesome Traveler concert delivers songs from the 1920s-60s with signature dynamic vocals and instrumental arrangements of hit songs like "Blowin' In The Wind," "Midnight Special," "Puff, The Magic Dragon," "There's A Meeting Here Tonight," "Where Have All The Flowers Gone" and so many more. Poignant and patriotic, these were the decades when folk music was being played in the hills of Appalachia, New York City nightclubs and in the streets of San Francisco. It was a time of legendary artists like The Carter Family, Woodie Guthrie, The Weavers, The Kingston Trio, The Limeliters, Peter Paul & Mary, The New Christy Minstrels, The Brothers Four, The Chad Mitchell Trio, Bob Dylan, Odetta, Tom Paxton, Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Gordon Lightfoot, Simon & Garfunkel, John Denver, and many others.

Blending stories, history and humor with moving and memorable photos from the fulsome Folk era, Lonesome Traveler has received accolades from venues across the country, described as being like watching a Ken Burns documentary on PBS or The History Chanel.

Excellent concert seats ($45-$66) available at spencertheater.com A pre-show catfish buffet ($25) starts at 6 p.m. The night of music is sponsored in-part by "Betsy" and Carolyne Navar.