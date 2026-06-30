LA FEMME SHAKESPEARE Will Come to Teatro Paraguas

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Blue Raven Theatre and Teatro Paraguas will present La Femme Shakespeare, a solo show written and performed by Talia Pura. Performances will take place on Saturday, July 18, 2026 ay 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 19, 2026 at 2:00 pm. at Teatro Paraguas 3250 Calle Marie, Santa Fe.

Who actually wrote the Shakespearean Canon? Could it really have been a young man from the countryside with only a grammar school education, no court experience or knowledge of foreign languages? Or might it have been a highly educated noblewoman from the court of Elizabeth I?

Come and meet Mary Sidney.

La Femme Shakespeare is a new one-woman play written and performed by Talia Pura. Talia Pura, originally from Canada, is a filmmaker, actor, playwright, author, and Costume Designer who has been very active in the Santa Fe theatre and film scene for many years.

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