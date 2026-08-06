Santa Fe Playhouse to Welcome Jamison Driskill as Managing Director

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The Santa Fe Playhouse will welcome Jamison Driskill to its leadership team in the role of Managing Director starting in August 2026. Driskill joins SFP after serving as Director of Development with The Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) in Lubbock, Texas. During his tenure at LHUCA, he developed, launched, and stewarded a $4.5 million capital campaign in support of the renovation and expansion of the LHUCA Campus, which is now nearing its campaign goal. Driskill holds over 15 years of management and general business operations in the arts, education and business sectors.

Additionally, Driskill has held an artistic career as performer and an art director, a rare advantage, where he can bring his deep understanding of the creative process to further enhance operations. He holds an MFA in Arts Administration from Texas Tech, an MBA from Texas State University and a BA in Theatre & Dance of University of Texas. In his role as Managing Director, Driskill will be handling daily operations and business strategy.

'The Board of Trustees could not be more excited to welcome Jamison to Santa Fe Playhouse. His background, experience and enthusiasm are exactly what the Playhouse needs to lead us into the next stage of advancing towards our vision of being your local nationally acclaimed theater. Please join us in welcoming Jamison and his family to Santa Fe!' - Erin Bunkley, SFP Board Chair

Driskill steps into the role of Managing Director at an exciting time for the Santa Fe Playhouse. This year, SFP won the 2026 Best of Santa Fe Award for Best Theatre Group, received its largest Shubert Foundation grant to date, launched the SFP Endowment Fund, and celebrated its highest attended show on record, Cabaret. Santa Fe Playhouse, through the efforts of its staff, artists, and board of directors, is attracting new and larger audiences to its theater while garnering national attention.

Anna M. Hogan continues to raise the bar on the production value and quality of SFP's programming in her current role as Producing Artistic Director at SFP, and lends her creative talents and vision to the final show of the 2026 Season, Stephen Sondheim's Company (Nov 19 - Dec 20). Currently she is working closely with Indigenous theatre dramaturg Courtney Elkin Mohler to stage the world premiere of BAD MEDICINE which runs from August 6 - 30 as part of SFP's continued commitment to produce and develop new work by Indigenous playwrights.

Meet newly appointed Managing Director Jamison Driskill at opening night of P.C. Verrone's horror/comedy BAD MEDICINE on August 8 at 7:30 pm.

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