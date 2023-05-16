KINKY BOOTS Opens In Santa Fe By Tri-M Productions This June

Tri-M Productions will present the Tony-winning Best Musical, Kinky Books, during Pride Week 2023.

This multiple Tony-award-winning musical from 2013 (including Best New Musical and Best Score) is actually based on a mostly true story. The musical tells the story of Charlie Price, who having inherited a shoe factory from his father, forms an unlikely partnership with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to produce a line of high-heeled "kinky boots" and save the business. In the process, Charlie and Lola discover that they are not so different after all.

It will be presented June 15-25, 2023 at Santa Fe High School Performing Arts Center. The music and lyrics are by Cyndi Lauper and the book is by Harvey Fierstein. Evening performances are Thursday-Saturday at 7 PM with Sunday 3 PM matinees.

The musical explores themes of acceptance, self-discovery, and the power of friendship. It features a diverse and catchy score by 1980's pop-star Cyndi Lauper, including songs like "The Sex Is in the Heel" and "Raise You Up/Just Be." The show has been described as a "warm, likable, brassy, sentimental, big-hearted" production. It will celebrate Pride month in Santa Fe, and comes at a timely and important period in our nation.

Further details and ticket links available at Tri-M's web site, Click Here.