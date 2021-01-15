Julesworks Follies to Host #StayHomeSafe End Of Month Recap Livestream

As life carries on, without live events safely yet and even when, as things meld change and grow, Julesworks has decided to launch a monthly livestream.

Airing the final Saturday of each month at 5pm MST, starting January 30th, 2021, the livestream will as usual be open to all willing participants and present a bit of musing in an array of genres, styles, and tones by a diverse mix of performers from New Mexico and beyond.

Premiering on Saturday January 30th 2021 at 5pm MST, Julesworks Follies End of Month recap will be a monthly offering to add more to JW Follies YouTube Channel and the Virtual world as part of the #StayHomeSafe Movement.

Follow Julesworks Follies Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JulesworksFollies and YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUiCi0hVHM07ZN7io9c8TKg.

The first monthly recap livestream can be found at https://youtu.be/9hqoMUqvpKc.