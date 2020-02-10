Julesworks Follies 62nd Edition Annual (Ish) NOT QUITE VALENTINE'S SHOW Will be Held at Le Jean Cocteau Cinema

Julesworks Follies 62nd Edition Annual (Ish) Not Quite Valentine's Show will be on Sunday Feb 23rd at 7 pm at Le Jean Cocteau Cinema.

Julesworks return, after some health woes, with the usual mix of repeat performers, and at least one new one, on Sunday February 23rd to present their (un)usual medley of live performance including short playlets, skits, music, poetry, and a style of improv designed to hopefully keep the audience not only engaged but involved, offering opportunities for audience members to participate in Julesworks brand of improv scenes as well as the Open Slot Slot where the audience members are invited to join on stage to present a short piece.

Julesworks has been staging this live variety show for some seven years with an ever evolving open to all theory of involvement. Each show is a mix of material, some original, some source, some a medley, presented by Julesworks Loyalists as well as hopefully a new or returning from the past performer each show.

For this Not Quite Valentine's Show, there will be an emphasis on the return to health and presence of two of our loyal members who had to miss the most recent show for health reasons. Both musician Terry Diers and writer, director actor Rose Provan have returned to health and plan to return to the show. Terry and Friends often provide a musical soundtrack of songs throughout the night and sometimes to back Jules (and others) Stand Up Spoken Off Beat Not Quite Poetry and to lead a lively ending exit to the show in a musical finale ensemble, in which we hope the audience also joins.

Rose writes original playlets and looks to carry on her Gramma Speaks series of pieces based on real life issues she faces, to which we can all relate. Loyalist Ellchemi Ossorio will be out of town though will be present in pre recorded material and perhaps live from a live remote secret location we hope the audience will enjoy guessing. Musician Gregg Turner will likely carry on his tradition of playing at least an opening song. Other traditions include Ask The Revisionist Historians with Christl and her clan especially young Lanz in which the audience can ask questions and the Open Slot Slot where audience members get their chance to share short jokes, monologues, stories whatever from their seats or on stage! Last show many audience members including families joined in.

Joining for his first time with Julesworks will be Ric Retro a multi talented performer and artist who has performed in LA and other venues and is now sharing his various talents in Santa Fe. He will be performing an original comedic hybrid piece.

Puppet master Devon Ludlow hopes to return, schedule permitting, after an epic lively fun turn in the year-end blowout show... and more to be confirmed.

As usual, there may be literary poetical musical moments including Julesworksers Literary Outburst by Jules & Interested Others.

And, the Julesworksers often carry on the tradition that the show will end with an Ensemble Musical Finale by the troupe with audience participation encouraged.

So we hope the audience come prepared to interact AND enjoy.

Tickets are just $5 and available now at: www.jeancocteaucinema.com and the JCC's tasty concessions and zesty bar will be open for business!!!

All performers and artists, as well as anyone interested in helping behind the scenes, are encouraged to submit possible show ideas to Jules at: srubinfilms@gmail.com





