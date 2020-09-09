¡GLOBALQUERQUE! Cross Cultural Crossover Announced September 30

The show will air September 30 at 7 PM MST on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

What do you get when you join 2 amazing female vocalists - one Angolan, one Honduran - with a renowned Iraqi oud virtuoso, a master world beat drummer and percussionist, a sizzling Brazil-meets-NOLA-meets-NYC horn section, a deadly Latin guitarist/string wizard and a fabuloso New Mexican bassist?

The ¡Globalquerque! Cross-Cultural Crossover, a special one hour streaming presentation that will find members of four past ¡Globalquerque!acts - Rahim Alhaj (Iraq), Nation Beat (Brazil/USA), Vivalda Ndula (Angola) and Nohe & Sus Santos (Honduras/USA) - de-constructing and re-imagining one another's songs!

Yeah - this isn't your typical "virtual" concert....

Hosted by past festival MCs and journalists Catalina Maria Johnson (Beat Latino/NPR) and Mel Minter (ABQ The Magazine/Musically Speaking), the ¡Globalquerque! Cross-Cultural Crossover will stream on September 30 at 7 PM MST.

Other highlights will include conversations with the artists on the collaborative process, their music and cultures and an introduction to the new Executive Director of the National Hispanic Cultural Center (¡Globalquerque!'s presenting partner since the beginning), Josefa Gonzalez Mariscal.

And do mark your calendars for ¡Globalquerque!'s Sweet Sixteen - all the sweeter as we gather again! - September 17 + 18, 2021.

