THE SIXTIES SHOW to Play Popejoy Hall in September

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THE SIXTIES SHOW will bring its high-octane, immersive, multimedia experience to Popejoy Hall for a performance on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 7:30pm.

Playing to packed theaters and performing arts centers around the US, this award-winning, off-Broadway multi-media production from New York City is not a nostalgia tribute act. Part live concert, part time-travel ride, and entirely unforgettable, THE SIXTIES SHOW brilliantly recreates the 1960s with a ferocious energy that transports audiences to the music, the politics, the pop culture, and the soul of an influential decade that reshaped the world.

Co-created by New York City and Los Angeles music scene veterans Craig O'Keefe (Musical Producer and Artistic Director}, as well as a featured bassist/guitarist/vocalist, Tom Licameli (Technical Producer and Multimedia Director), featured guitarist/vocalist/bassist) THE SIXTIES SHOW combines jaw-dropping musical precision with stunning visuals and vintage flair.

Every note is performed live — no backing tracks, no samples — using authentic 1960s-era gear and instrumentation, right down to the mod wardrobe. Powerfully dramatized by archival footage, newsreel audio, theatrical lighting, and time-bending narration, the result is a spectacular multidimensional history lesson that fires on all fronts.

The show boasts a cast of current and former members of The Who, John Fogerty's band, and The Rascals, Hall & Oats, who have also been hand-picked to perform and record with such legends as Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, and Steely Dan. Individually, the cast members have played the world's most iconic venues — from Madison Square Garden to The Hollywood Bowl, Wembley Stadium to Tokyo's Budokan — but when they come together for THE SIXTIES SHOW, it is something truly singular.

The setlist dives deep — featuring not just Top 40 hits, but rare B-sides and deep cuts that defined the '60s soundscape — all performed with uncanny fidelity and explosive passion.

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