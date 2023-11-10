Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Experience MARIACHI CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season at Popejoy Hall

The performance will take place on December 15, 2023.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

Celebrate 24 years of Mariachi Christmas at Popejoy Hall on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 7:30 pm. This year, the New Mexican holiday tradition combines the enchanting mariachi music of Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán with the vibrant dance of Ballet Folklórico University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV). Together, they showcase the sights and sounds of Christmas in Mexico in a holiday celebration suited for the entire family. 

 

Composed of 32 students, Ballet Folklórico UTRGV is currently under the direction of Miguel Peña. The group performs for local, state, and national audiences and has danced at conferences such as the Asociación Nacional de Grupos Folklóricos, the American College Dance Festival, and the North Texas Folkloric Festival. In 2006, the company became one of 100 outstanding Texas artists chosen for inclusion on the Texas Commission on the Arts Touring Roster Program. 

 

Celebrating the cultural heritage of Mexico, Mariachi Juvenil Aztlán performs beloved songs derived from the mariachi tradition. Under the direction of Dr. Dahlia Guerra and Francisco Loera, the ensemble has also garnered national recognition for performance excellence. 

 

Tickets to Mariachi Christmas are on sale for $65, $49, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at Click Here, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore, or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2023-2024 Popejoy Presents season, visit Click Here.




