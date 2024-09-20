Duke City Repertory Theatre to Present the Return of Bard Crawl This October With KING LEAR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Duke City Repertory Theatre will present BARD CRAWL: KING LEAR By William Shakespeare. The play is dapted by Amelia Ampuero and Joshua Browner.

Duke City Repertory Theatre has been making Shakespeare converts out of Burqueños with their wild and imaginative Bard Crawl! If you've never seen a Bard Crawl, you've never seen theater the way William Shakespeare intended.

Part play, part party, Bard Crawl brings the magic of live performance into Albuquerque's breweries... and beyond. This October, DCRT will bring KING LEAR - Shakespeare's classic story of family, devotion, deception, murder and greed - to 7 venues across the city. Grab a beer, grab your cell phone, and come see theater like you've never seen it.

Monday, October 14 · 7:30 - 9:30pm MDT.

