David Sedaris Returns To Popejoy Hall This November

Master of satire, David Sedaris features his iconic self-deprecating humor, as well as stories of his family, friends, jobs, addictions, and education. With sardonic wit and experiences that go beyond relatable, Sedaris promises an evening of laughter from the wonderful highs and humbling lows.

David Sedaris graduated in 1987 with a degree from the Art Institute of Chicago. After graduating, Sedaris began reading excerpts from his diary at a Chicago club. This caught the attention of Ira Glass, the radio host of Chicago Public Radio. Intrigued, Glass featured Sedaris on the former's program The Wild Room.

After his successful appearance on The Wild Room, David Sedaris moved to New York in 1991. Sedaris' second big break came in 1992 when he appeared on the National Public Radio to read his story "The Santaland Diaries," describing his time playing an elf as a 33 year-old man at Macy's. His absurd tale again caused his career to skyrocket, and his essays became staples in major magazines such as The New Yorker. He also began speaking regularly on National Public Radio.

Sedaris published his first book, Barrel Fever, in 1994. This book became a huge success, allowing David Sedaris the chance to publish other collections of personal essays such as Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and Let's Explore Diabetes with Owls. Collections of his diaries can be read in Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002) and A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020).

His newest book, Happy-Go-Lucky, was released in May 2022. It focuses on both the death of his father as well as the comic injustices of the world, including COVID-19 and political issues.

David Sedaris has received prestigious recognitions throughout his career, from Grammy Awards nominations to the Thurber Prize for American Humor. He has also been named Humorist of the Year by Time magazine. Perhaps his best accolade was this praise written by the San Francisco Chronicle, "Sedaris belongs on any list of people writing in English at the moment who are revising our ideas about what's funny."

