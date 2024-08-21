DOCE MUJERES, 12 WOMEN: THE POWER OF WOMEN to be Presented at Teatro Paraguas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Teatro Paraguas and Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo will present the premiere of Doce Mujeres, 12 Women: The Power of Women, a flamenco celebration of women's strength, passion, and artistry which offers audiences an unforgettable evening and matinee of dance, music, and storytelling.

Doce Mujeres, 12 Women: The Power of Women features special guest singer Guillermo Gonzalez from Sevilla, Spain, music director Chuscales from Granada, Spain, percussionist Javier Saume from Caracas, Venezuela, and artistic director Mina Fajardo, originally from Japan. Under Chuscales's musical direction, this powerful celebration of femininity and flamenco features a compelling live score performed by internationally renowned flamenco musicians.

The show also highlights the talents of 12 dancers: Mina Fajardo, Monze Diaz, Lacey Romero, Katherine Pavuk, Micah Birdshire, Dani Mouw, Allison Hoyman, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, Caitlin Ortega, Giovanna Chavez, and Jodi McGinnis, directed and choreographed by Mina Fajardo. This production highlights the rich cultural heritage of flamenco while addressing contemporary themes of empowerment and resilience.

According to Artistic Director Mina Fajardo, the flamenco rhythm of 12 beats connects with the calendar (12 months), the clock (12 o'clock), and the power of 12 women, which her intricate and mesmerizing choreography amply illustrates. "This show is a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women everywhere. Each performer brings their story and power to the stage, creating an inspiring and transformative collective force."

Tickets for "Doce Mujeres, 12 Women: The Power of Women" are available now and can be purchased through

https://teatro-paraguas.ticketleap.com/doce-mujeres/

Reservations may be made by calling 505-424-1601 for purchasing tickets at the door.

Performance Details:

Dates and Times:

at 7:00 pm MST on Friday, November 8, 2024

at 2:00 pm MST on Saturday, November 9, 2024

at 7:00 pm MST on Saturday, November 9, 2024

at 2:00 pm MST on Sunday, November 10, 2024

Venue: Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe, NM 87507

Tickets: General Admission $28, Seniors & Students $25

https://teatro-paraguas.ticketleap.com/doce-mujeres/

For more information, visit https://www.teatroparaguasnm.org 505-424-1601.

