Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo Presents Flamenco Fiesta 2023: Sleeping Woman Mountain

Performances are Friday May 12 and Saturday May 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo is joining with Teatro Paraguas artistic director Argos MacCallum to present a flamenco concert interwoven with selected love poems from MacCallum's recently published book Sleeping Woman Mountain.

Mina Fajardo, choreographer and director of Compania Chuscales, has created evocative and innovative dances within the particular forms of flamenco for her company to accompany the poems, which will be read by MacCallum.

Master guitarist Chuscales, who comes from a long line of flamenco virtuosos in Spain, will accompany the dancers, including Monze Diaz, Micah Birdshire, Katherine Pavuk, Lacey Romero, Paz Asquith, and Estrella Garcia-Vigil.

Nicolasa Chavez, deputy NM State Historian, is the featured singer, along with Mina Fajardo, who also dances. Fajardo's students, known as the Fiesta Flamencas, will join in on a few of the dances.

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo has presented its unique flavor of flamenco at Teatro Paraguas for the past 10 years, utilizing lighting, projections, group choreography, and storylines to create a thrilling and memorable experience. Recently Compania staged a tribute to Doña Tules, a Burro Alley saloon owner and professional gambler, and one of Santa Fe's most influential women of the 19th century.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at door, and $20 for seniors and students. Online tickets are available at teatro-paraguas.ticketleap.com/sleeping-woman-mtn/

Reservations for tickets payable at door may be made by calling 505-424-1601.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts (NM Dept. of Culture), and the Santa Fe Community Foundation.




