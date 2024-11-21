Compañia Chuscales and Mina Fajardo Host Holiday Flamenco 2024 - Memories of Granada

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Memories of Granada is a seasonal celebration with music and dance with Compañia Chuscales & Mina Fajardo, who return to Teatro Paraguas with an original and exciting flamenco extravaganza based in part on choreographer, dancer, and singer-songwriter Mina Fajardo’s newly released holiday album Holiday Flamenco & Flamenco Christmas.

Joining Chuscales and Mina onstage are flamenco dancers Monze Diaz, Lacey Romero, Katherine Pavuk, Micah Birdshire, Dani Mouw, Allison Hoyman, Alandra Lopez, Angelique Cordova, Caitlin Ortega, Giovanna Chavez, Jodi McGinnis, the Navidad Flamenco Dancers, Mina’s school students, special flute player Jojo Tarnoff, and actor Argos MacCallum.

Companía Chuscales has performed regularly at Teatro Paraguas since 2013, including Doce Mujeres, 12 Women - The Power of Women (2024), Guitar and Tree (2024), Sleeping Woman Mountain (2023), Memories of Doña Tules (2022), The Four Seasons (2022), Orange and Lemon (2021), Tree of Life (2020), Gypsy Moon & Stars (2019), Monet’s Moon (2018), Carmen La Golondrina (2018), Dance with Spirit (2017), Choreography and Calligraphy (2017), and Una Nota de Lorca (2016). Previous seasonal offerings include Romance de la Luna(December 2016) and The Little Match Girl (December 2017).

Both Chuscales and Mina Fajardo have studied with many flamenco masters in Spain and the United States and have helped to pass the tradition on to scores of students. Their virtuosity and electric presence, coupled with their mastery of the traditional forms and willingness to experiment within the ageless genre of flamenco, have held audiences spell-bound for years.

