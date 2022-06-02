Charles Tichenor Brings RAINBOW'S END to Teatro Paraguas

Charles Tichenor, the well-known Santa Fe entertainer, is venturing into new realms. Most Santa Feans know Tichenor as a singer and pianist. For decades, Tichenor appeared on alternate evenings at Vanessie, singing everyone's favorite tunes as he accompanied himself on that establishment's immense grand piano. He taught for nearly a decade at the Santa Fe School of Art and Design. For the last many years, he has presided over the lively "Chat Noir" cabaret on Burro Alley, which sadly closed a few weeks ago due to rent increases. On June 21st, for three nights, the uber-talented Tichenor is unveiling yet another facet of his creativity at Teatro Paraguas.

In the format of three short plays, written, produced and directed by Tichenor, Rainbow's End will present the artist's poetic and unflinching dramatization of his journey from rejection through self-acceptance as a gay man and eventual political activism, an odyssey to which many can relate. This personal story will be accompanied by a reading of selections from Allen Ginsberg's epic poem Howl. If Tichenor's past efforts are any indicator, this promises to be a stimulating evening.

The plays are The Plays: Billy's Blues, The Things We Forgot, Southern Disclosure, and selections from Allen Ginsberg's Howl

The actors are George Bereschik, Stefany Burrowes, John Michael Hailey, Tyler Nuñez, Michael Peavey, Ron Romanovsky, Marcus Vaughter, Mark Westberg, and Brian Williams.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. Teatro Paraguas is located at 3205 Calle Marie, Santa Fe, 87507. www.teatroparaguasnm.org 505-424-1601 Tickets are $20 per person.