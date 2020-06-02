Casper Comic Con Returns to the Casper Events Center

Join us for Casper Comic Con on the grounds of the Casper Events Center on Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26. Comics, cosplay, art, and toys can all be found in one place! Vendors will be on hand for attendees who want to buy, sell, and trade comic books, toys and pop culture memorabilia. There will be a costume contest, known as 'cosplay' with prizes for first, second and third place in the Adult and Child categories. The Adult Cosplay Contest will be on Saturday evening. Childs Cosplay Contest is for ages 14 and under and will be held on Sunday afternoon. Additional character & prop appearances may be announced closer to the event.

2020 Casper Comic Con will be held outside on the grounds of the Casper Events Center. Four sessions will be held to allow more attendees to attend while maintaining the total outdoor permitted capacity at the time. We will be taking additional steps to ensure safety and social distancing guidelines. Saturday, July 25th will have three sessions, including two four hour sessions during the day along with the adult cosplay contest and entertainment session to be held on the evening of Saturday July 25th. Sunday, June 26th will be one session with the child's cosplay contest to begin at 3:00pm. A very limited number of full weekend passes will be sold and session tickets must be purchased for each separate session. total tickets available will follow the state and county restrictions on outdoor events at the time. All fans must purchase a ticket, including children in order to ensure proper capacity levels at all times. Tickets will go on-sale on Monday, June 29, for more information and to purchase, visit www.SinclairTix.com.

Tickets prices and more details to be announced in the coming weeks. Updated event information, hours, vendors and more, will be posted on www.CasperEventsCenter.com and our Facebook page.

Vendor space available! Contact Clint at 913-961-4347 or email caspercon@yahoo.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please call 307-235-8443. Like the Casper Comic Con page & event on Facebook for info about the event.

For more information about the Casper Events Center, visit:

www.caspereventscenter.com

Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You