COMEDY OF ERRORS Comes To The Santa Fe Botanical Garden

Jul. 5, 2019  
COMEDY OF ERRORS Comes To The Santa Fe Botanical Garden

Two casts of veteran Upstart Crow performers will perform Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identities at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, Fridays and Saturdays, July 26, 27, and August 2,3, 6 p.m.

After being separated from their twins in a shipwreck, Antipholus and his slave Dromio travel from Syracuse to find them. Their twins live in Ephesus, and when the searchers arrive cases of mistaken identity abound to hilarious effect. At the end, the twins find each other, their parents and resolve the confusion.

Wonderfully silly stuff, and the Crows make the most of it.
Directed by Caryl Farkas

Comedy of Errors performs:
Friday and Saturday, July 26, 27, and August 2,3, 6 p.m.

At Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe
Tickets $10 at the door or through Brown Paper Tickets:
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4265154
www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org



Related Articles View More Albuquerque Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Santa Fe Opera Announces Casting Update For LA BOHEME Opening June 28
  • Dr. Helen Tingsley Reads Original Poetry And Prose At Teatro Paraguas
  • BEAUTIFUL THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL to Make the Earth Move at Popejoy Hall
  • Teatro Paraguas Presents A Poetry Reading: Lummox Poetry Anthology #7
  • BroadwayWorld Seeks Contributors New Mexico Contributors
  • Teatro Paraguas Presents WE ARE MEANT TO CARRY WATER

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup