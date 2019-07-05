COMEDY OF ERRORS Comes To The Santa Fe Botanical Garden

Two casts of veteran Upstart Crow performers will perform Shakespeare's comedy of mistaken identities at the Santa Fe Botanical Garden, Fridays and Saturdays, July 26, 27, and August 2,3, 6 p.m.



After being separated from their twins in a shipwreck, Antipholus and his slave Dromio travel from Syracuse to find them. Their twins live in Ephesus, and when the searchers arrive cases of mistaken identity abound to hilarious effect. At the end, the twins find each other, their parents and resolve the confusion.

Wonderfully silly stuff, and the Crows make the most of it.

Directed by Caryl Farkas



Comedy of Errors performs:

Friday and Saturday, July 26, 27, and August 2,3, 6 p.m.



At Santa Fe Botanical Garden, 715 Camino Lejo, Santa Fe

Tickets $10 at the door or through Brown Paper Tickets:

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4265154

www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org





