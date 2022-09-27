Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CIRQUE MECHANICS Returns To Popejoy Hall With ZEPHYR A Whirlwind of Circus Explores the Power of Wind

Their new show Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, blows into Popejoy Hall on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Register for Albuquerque News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 27, 2022  
CIRQUE MECHANICS Returns To Popejoy Hall With ZEPHYR A Whirlwind of Circus Explores the Power of Wind

For thousands of years, humanity has harnessed the power of wind to achieve incredible things. Now, through a story told with their mechanical apparatuses and acrobatic acts, Cirque Mechanics explores what happens when people harness the power of wind, laying bare the mechanics that converts a natural force into such incredible power. Their new show Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, blows into Popejoy Hall on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

German wheel artist Chris Lashua founded Cirque Mechanics in 2004 while collaborating with the Circus Center of San Francisco. Beginning his journey in the modern circus world, Lashua envisioned a project that combined his love for all things mechanical and his sense of wonder for American ingenuity. Infusing his own mechanical ingenuity into his stage productions, Lashua has achieved his vision of creating a cirque troupe based at the juncture of humans and all things mechanical.

In Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, performers interact with a 20-foot mechanical windmill, custom constructed for the show. Surrounding it are modern elements and older, picturesque structures that change to illustrate the passage of time. Mounted on a turntable, the windmill cranks away at the center of the story and shows the tug between man and nature as well as the push of progress through the ages.

The windmill serves as the centerpiece for the acrobats, aiding their performances' flight, suspension, and balance. The company's stunning visual feats advance the story of the centuries of society's movement away from wind power and the rediscovery of that energy as time moved on. An emotive and exhilarating tale about the choices that humans make regarding our planet and its resources, Cirque Mechanics generates wonder and whimsy in their latest performance.

Tickets for Cirque Mechanics are on sale for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


CIRQUE MECHANICS Returns To Popejoy Hall With ZEPHYR A Whirlwind of Circus Explores the Power of WindCIRQUE MECHANICS Returns To Popejoy Hall With ZEPHYR A Whirlwind of Circus Explores the Power of Wind
September 27, 2022

For thousands of years, humanity has harnessed the power of wind to achieve incredible things. Now, through a story told with their mechanical apparatuses and acrobatic acts, Cirque Mechanics explores what happens when people harness the power of wind, laying bare the mechanics that converts a natural force into such incredible power.
Popejoy Hall's 2022-2023 Season Opens in OctoberPopejoy Hall's 2022-2023 Season Opens in October
September 20, 2022

Single tickets will be available soon for an array of popular shows coming to Popejoy Hall as part of its Ovation Series.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT 60-City U.S. Tour To Debut In 2023
September 20, 2022

The Emmy Award-winning Netflix Original documentary series “Our Planet” has been transformed into OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT, a 60-city U.S. tour launching February 13, 2023 presented by GEALive, Silverback Films and World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
Santa Fe Opera to Present THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE in OctoberSanta Fe Opera to Present THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE in October
September 18, 2022

The Santa Fe Opera will present the world premiere of This Little Light of Mine, a new opera about the life of voting rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. The one-act opera is composed by Chandler Carter with libretto by Diana Solomon-Glover. Under development since 2017, the piece is commissioned by the Santa Fe Opera and its Opera for All Voices (OFAV) consortium partners.
Compania Chuscales Presents MEMORIES OF DONA TULES - A Flamenco TributeCompania Chuscales Presents MEMORIES OF DONA TULES - A Flamenco Tribute
September 15, 2022

Companía Chuscales y Mina Fajardo, Santa Fe's premiere flamenco dance troupe, joins with Teatro Paraguas to present live performances of Memories of Doña Tules, a tribute in dance, poetry, and music to one of Santa Fe's most notorious and influential women of the 19th century, Doña Maria Gertrudis Barceló, a.k.a. Doña Tules.