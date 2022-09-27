CIRQUE MECHANICS Returns To Popejoy Hall With ZEPHYR A Whirlwind of Circus Explores the Power of Wind

For thousands of years, humanity has harnessed the power of wind to achieve incredible things. Now, through a story told with their mechanical apparatuses and acrobatic acts, Cirque Mechanics explores what happens when people harness the power of wind, laying bare the mechanics that converts a natural force into such incredible power. Their new show Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, blows into Popejoy Hall on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

German wheel artist Chris Lashua founded Cirque Mechanics in 2004 while collaborating with the Circus Center of San Francisco. Beginning his journey in the modern circus world, Lashua envisioned a project that combined his love for all things mechanical and his sense of wonder for American ingenuity. Infusing his own mechanical ingenuity into his stage productions, Lashua has achieved his vision of creating a cirque troupe based at the juncture of humans and all things mechanical.

In Zephyr: A Whirlwind of Circus, performers interact with a 20-foot mechanical windmill, custom constructed for the show. Surrounding it are modern elements and older, picturesque structures that change to illustrate the passage of time. Mounted on a turntable, the windmill cranks away at the center of the story and shows the tug between man and nature as well as the push of progress through the ages.

The windmill serves as the centerpiece for the acrobats, aiding their performances' flight, suspension, and balance. The company's stunning visual feats advance the story of the centuries of society's movement away from wind power and the rediscovery of that energy as time moved on. An emotive and exhilarating tale about the choices that humans make regarding our planet and its resources, Cirque Mechanics generates wonder and whimsy in their latest performance.

Tickets for Cirque Mechanics are on sale for $69, $55, $45, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.